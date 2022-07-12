Zendaya makes history and breaks records with 2022 Emmy nominations

Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Return Home) made history on Tuesday (12) by becoming the youngest actress to be twice nominated for an Emmy for acting, as well as the youngest producer nominated for the award. Both appointments came because of his work in front of and behind the camera in euphoriaseries of HBO nominated for Best Drama Series.

The 25-year-old star had already broken a record in 2020 when she became the youngest ever winner of the award in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series. Towards its third season, Euphoria can still count on Zendaya in yet another role: that of director.

euphoria has been confirmed for a third season, but does not yet have a premiere date. The first two years are available at HBO Max.

