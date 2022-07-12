Zendaya, ‘Succession’ and ‘Round 6’ stand out in 2022 Emmy nominations; check out the full list – Entertainment

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were revealed this Tuesday (12), an award that elects the best in television.

Actors JB Smoove, from Curb Your Enthusiasmand Melissa Fumero, from Brooklyn Nine-Ninewere responsible for announcing the competitors.

Among the highlights are the series Succession, the biggest nominee of the night, competing in 25 categories. Then the comedy Ted Lasso and the miniseries The White Lotus had 20 nominations.



Only Murders in the Building won 17 nominations, while euphoria appeared with 16. Zendaya, protagonist of euphoria, is one of the highlights in acting, seeking his second victory. She makes history as the youngest performer to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, at age 25.





Another series that caught attention on the list is the South Korean round 6the first non-English-language production to be nominated for the Best Drama Series award.

The 2022 Emmys take place on September 12, but there are no presenters yet. Check the list below.



Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets



Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows



Best Limited Series or TV Movie

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus



best talk show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Best Competition Reality Show

The Amazing Race

Lizzo Looks for Big Women

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan — Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning — The Great

Issa Rae — insecure

Jean Smart — hacks



Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover — atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikes — Ted Lasso



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein — Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder — hacks

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles — Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso



Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan — Barry

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh — Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub — Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry

Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live



Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette — The ladder

Julia Garner — inventing Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson — American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret Qualley — maid

Amanda Seydried — The Dropout



Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth — The ladder

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac — Scenes from a Wedding

Michael Keaton — dopesick

Himesh Patel — Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy



Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton — The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario — The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever — dopesick

Natasha Rothwell — The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney — The White Lotus

Mare Winningham — dopesick



Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett — The White Lotus

Jake Lacy — The White Lotus

Will Poulter — dopesick

Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard — dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg — dopesick

Steve Zahn — The White Lotus



Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer — Killing Eve

Laura Linney — ozark

Melanie Lynskey — yellowjackets

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya — euphoria



Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — ozark

Brian Cox — Succession

Lee Jung-jae — round 6

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Break

Jeremy Strong — Succession



Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette — Break

Julia Garner — ozark

Jung Ho-yeon — round 6

Christina Ricci — yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron — Succession

Sarah Snook — Succession

Sydney Sweeney — euphoria



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Park Hae-soo — round 6

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

John Turturro — Break

Christopher Walken — Break

Oh Yeong-su — round 6