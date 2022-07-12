Zendaya, ‘Succession’ and ‘Round 6’ stand out in 2022 Emmy nominations; check out the full list – Entertainment

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were revealed this Tuesday (12), an award that elects the best in television.
Actors JB Smoove, from Curb Your Enthusiasmand Melissa Fumero, from Brooklyn Nine-Ninewere responsible for announcing the competitors.
Among the highlights are the series Succession, the biggest nominee of the night, competing in 25 categories. Then the comedy Ted Lasso and the miniseries The White Lotus had 20 nominations.
Only Murders in the Building won 17 nominations, while euphoria appeared with 16. Zendaya, protagonist of euphoria, is one of the highlights in acting, seeking his second victory. She makes history as the youngest performer to be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, at age 25.
Another series that caught attention on the list is the South Korean round 6the first non-English-language production to be nominated for the Best Drama Series award.
The 2022 Emmys take place on September 12, but there are no presenters yet. Check the list below.
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
ozark
Break
round 6
Stranger Things
Succession
yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
hacks
Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
dopesick
The Dropout
inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
best talk show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy KimmelLive!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Competition Reality Show
The Amazing Race
Lizzo Looks for Big Women
nailed it
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan — Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning — The Great
Issa Rae — insecure
Jean Smart — hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover — atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikes — Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein — Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder — hacks
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles — Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple — Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan — Barry
Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh — Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed — Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub — Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler — Barry
Bowen Yang — Saturday Night Live
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Toni Collette — The ladder
Julia Garner — inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson — American Crime Story: Impeachment
Margaret Qualley — maid
Amanda Seydried — The Dropout
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Colin Firth — The ladder
Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac — Scenes from a Wedding
Michael Keaton — dopesick
Himesh Patel — Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Connie Britton — The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario — The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever — dopesick
Natasha Rothwell — The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney — The White Lotus
Mare Winningham — dopesick
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett — The White Lotus
Jake Lacy — The White Lotus
Will Poulter — dopesick
Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard — dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg — dopesick
Steve Zahn — The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
Laura Linney — ozark
Melanie Lynskey — yellowjackets
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya — euphoria
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — ozark
Brian Cox — Succession
Lee Jung-jae — round 6
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Break
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette — Break
Julia Garner — ozark
Jung Ho-yeon — round 6
Christina Ricci — yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn — Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Sarah Snook — Succession
Sydney Sweeney — euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun — Succession
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Park Hae-soo — round 6
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
John Turturro — Break
Christopher Walken — Break
Oh Yeong-su — round 6