10 tech news to get your day started (7/13)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (12). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Nier Automata: 2B cosplayer generates controversy in Anime Friends. During the Anime Friends event, cosplayer Luromacos drew attention with her incredible 2B costume from the game Nier Automata.

2. Nokia relaunches classic 8210 4G, 5710 XpressAudio and 2660 Flip. Nokia’s new devices, launched by HMD Global, revive the company’s ‘golden age’, but with a more technological twist.

3. Stardust and Galaxies: See new images from the James Webb telescope. This Tuesday (12), NASA released the first package of images made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST); check out the photos.

4. TCL launches the biggest TV in Brazil with 98”, 120 Hz and Google TV. With a 120 Hz frequency panel, the new TV with Google TV is designed to deliver immersive gaming performance.

5. Prime Day 2022: coverage of the best deals LIVE. Prime Day 2022 has started, and TecMundo helps you find the best deals on the Amazon website.

6. Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7 bracelet in Brazil; see price in the country. The Chinese company officially announced the launch of the Mi Band 7 smart bracelet for Brazilian consumers for R$599.

7. Nothing Phone 1: Transparent phone is launched with LEDs on the back. The new Nothing Phone 1 brings an intermediate technical sheet with advanced features, in addition to a great emphasis on the look.

8. Huawei Watch Fit 2 is launched with a 10-day battery for R$950. Check out the full specifications of the new smarwatch Watch Fit 2 from Chinese Huawei, which promises long battery life.

9. Emmy 2022: Succession leads nominations; see the full list. The productions that compete for more categories are Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) and The White Lotus (HBO); see the full list of nominees.

10. How did the James Webb telescope take the deepest picture of the universe? Images published by the James Webb telescope reveal deep details of the universe and mark a significant moment for space exploration.