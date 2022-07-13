Actress niece of Julia Roberts causes in the networks with photo of bikini and beach bag of more than 5 thousand reais – Monet

+



Actress Emma Roberts with her $990 tote bag (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Emma Roberts caused a stir on social media by sharing a series of photos on Instagram in which she poses in a bikini and sports a beach bag that costs US$ 990, today the equivalent of about R$ 5,200. The 31-year-old celebrity is the niece of actress Julia Roberts and daughter of actor Eric Roberts.

Emma has a 1-year-old son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, from her relationship with fellow actor Garrett Hedlund.

Actress Emma Roberts (Photo: Instagram)

In the caption of one of the posts with the photos, Emma reproduced an excerpt from a text by writer Eve Babitz: “She really hates parties and crowds and she really loves people one on one in such a way that she is always involved in parties and crowds. ”.

Actress Emma Roberts (Photo: Instagram)

“Wonderful!”, exclaimed a person in the post’s comment space with the beach bag. “Very beautiful,” praised another. “I love you,” declared a third. “A ray of light”, wrote someone else.

Actress Emma Roberts with her son (Photo: Instagram)

Emma Roberts is rumored to be in a relationship with businessman Cade Hudson. The two were seen holding hands during the wedding of socialite Paris Hilton to fellow businessman Carter Reum at the end of last year.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund (Photo: Instagram)

She and Garrett Hedlund did not publicly comment on the end of their relationship.

Present in productions such as ‘Scream 4’ (2011) and ‘A Family of the Bagulho’ (2013), Roberts recently had his presence confirmed in ‘Madame Web’, with actress Dakota Johnson giving life to the character out of the Spider-Man comics. . The film opens in July 2023.

