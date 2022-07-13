After layoffs, Remo executive talks about signings at the opening of the transfer window | rowing

Remo’s football executive, Nei Pandolfo, confirmed that the club is attentive to the market to replace the departure of the five athletes who are leaving Baenão – layoffs were announced this Tuesday, the 12th. According to the manager, the club awaits the opening of the transfer window for Series A and B, on July 18.

– Regarding planning, we are observing some situations that may occur in the opening of the window. We will have some opportunities. We are following some positions that can still help us in this final stretch of classification – said Pandolfo.

The Azulina board is negotiating the termination of the contract of goalkeeper Jorge Pazetti, defender Kevem, left-back Laílson and forwards Rodrigo Pimpão and Fernandinho. Remo president Fábio Bentes said that other players could leave the club.

– These five, initially, are no longer part, there are still evaluations being made of some athletes. In due course, if we also decide not to remain with any other name, we will communicate this to the fans.

2 of 2 Nei Pandolfo, Fábio Bentes and João Galvão, leaders of Remo — Photo: Reproduction/Remo TV Nei Pandolfo, Fábio Bentes and João Galvão, leaders of Remo — Photo: Reproduction/Remo TV

The dismissals take place two days after the defeat by Atlético-CE by 3 to 1, last Sunday, away from home. With the result, Remo reached the fifth game without a win in the Brazilian Series C, without complicating the fight for a spot in the next stage of the competition.