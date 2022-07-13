After rout in Itaquera, Corinthians and Santos decide place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil in Vila

This Wednesday, Santos and Corinthians will decide who qualifies for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. The teams will face each other from 21:30 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the second leg of the round of 16.

In the first leg, Timão won 4-0 at Neo Química Arena. In this way, the Parque São Jorge club can lose by up to three goals difference to advance. The Peixe needs to achieve a triumph by five or more goals of advantage. If Alvinegro Praiano wins by four goals, the decision will go to penalties.

To try to reverse the score, interim Marcelo Fernandes has the reinforcement of Ângelo. The striker is back after serving a suspension in the 1-0 victory over Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Championship.

On the other hand, the commander has some embezzlement. Vinícius Zanocelo was sent off in the first leg and is therefore suspended. Sandry, with a moderate muscle tear in the back of his left thigh, and Lucas Pires, with a partial tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, are also low.

Finally, Ricardo Goulart should also be left out. The midfielder, who was absent in the last match due to muscle discomfort, is negotiating his contract termination.

“We have to fight, seek and earn it. We will enter with a lot of determination and fight to obtain, mainly, to honor the shirt of Santos, because we have to do it with nails and teeth. And, of course, if we have the opportunity, we will seek that classification. I believe. I think anything is possible. If it was impossible, I wouldn’t even have the second game. So we have another 90 minutes to chase, get a good result and, who knows, qualify”, said defender Maicon.

On the other hand, Corinthians goes to Vila Belmiro also lacking, but very motivated by the latest results. Starting with the 4-0 rout in the first leg, going through the heroic classification in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors and the victory over Flamengo last Sunday, which took the team to second place in the Brasileirão.

For this Wednesday’s classic, coach Vítor Pereira will once again have to rack his brains to define a starting team. Last Sunday, left side Lucas Piton left the game against Flamengo with suspected toe fracture and exams will define the recovery time.

He joins a list of injured that already includes right-back Fagner, midfielder Maycon and midfielder Renato Augusto in transition (conditioning), attacking midfielder Willian in partial training with the group and striker Júnior Moraes and midfielder Luan in the medical department.

Compared to the team that entered the field three weeks ago, in the first leg, defender João Vitor and attacking midfielder Gustavo Mantuan are no longer part of the Corinthians squad. The defender was traded with Benfica, from Portugal, and the second is moving to Zenit St.Petersburg, from Russia.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X CORINTHIANS

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: July 13, 2022

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA/GO) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández and Camacho; Ângelo, Léo Baptistão; Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Technician: Marcelo Fernandes

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Adson, Gustavo Mosquito and Róger Guedes.

Technician: Victor Pereira

