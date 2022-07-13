Afternoon Session 7/12/2022 – A Gift for Helen

In the Afternoon Session of this Tuesday, 07/12, Globo shows the film A Gift for Helen (2004), which has a total original duration of 1h59.
Check out the synopsis: Helen Harris’ career is on the rise. However, her lifestyle undergoes a huge transformation when her sister and brother-in-law die and she finds herself responsible for her three nephews.
More information about the Afternoon Session movie
Original Title: Raising Helen
Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren
Voice actors: Helen Harris: Fernanda Baronne/ Pastor Dan Parker: Marco Antônio Costa/ Jenny Portman: Carla Pompilio/ Audrey Davis: Luisa Palomanes/ Henry Davis: Erick Bougleux/ Sarah Davis: Bianca Salgueiro/ Dominique: Geisa Vidal/ Nilma Prasad: Teresa Cristina / Ed Portman:Alexandre Moreno/ Lindsay Davis: Christiane Louise
Directed by: Garry Marshall
Nationality: American
Comedy genre
TV Rating: Free for all audiences
Box office: $49.7 million
Trailer:
A Sessão da Tarde airs right after another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.