Afternoon Session 7/12/2022 – A Gift for Helen

In the Afternoon Session of this Tuesday, 07/12, Globo shows the film A Gift for Helen (2004), which has a total original duration of 1h59.

Check out the synopsis: Helen Harris’ career is on the rise. However, her lifestyle undergoes a huge transformation when her sister and brother-in-law die and she finds herself responsible for her three nephews.

Original Title: Raising Helen

Cast: Kate Hudson, John Corbett, Joan Cusack, Hayden Panettiere, Abigail Breslin, Helen Mirren

Voice actors: Helen Harris: Fernanda Baronne/ Pastor Dan Parker: Marco Antônio Costa/ Jenny Portman: Carla Pompilio/ Audrey Davis: Luisa Palomanes/ Henry Davis: Erick Bougleux/ Sarah Davis: Bianca Salgueiro/ Dominique: Geisa Vidal/ Nilma Prasad: Teresa Cristina / Ed Portman:Alexandre Moreno/ Lindsay Davis: Christiane Louise

Directed by: Garry Marshall

Nationality: American

Comedy genre

TV Rating: Free for all audiences

Box office: $49.7 million

A Sessão da Tarde airs right after another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.