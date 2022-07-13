Amazon Prime Day 2022 has a 40% off Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This Tuesday (12) the Amazon Prime Day 2022 began, one of the main events of the ecommerce giant with 48 hours of promotions. For those looking for the best deals, tilt separated a selection of vacuum cleaners with discounts of up to 40%.

The robot vacuum cleaner has gained more and more fans for the ease of cleaning the house alone. Through sensors, it identifies where objects are and deflects without much effort. To make his job easier, you can get the biggest items out of the way, like the chairs and nightstand. This type of vacuum cleaner is usually more expensive, but it helps you buy time when cleaning.

The upright vacuum is good because you can direct it yourself where the dirt is, without having to go back to check that the cleaning was done correctly, as can happen with a robot vacuum. He is very suitable for those who have carpet and animals, because he can pick up all the dust and fur. There are still two-in-one models, where the vacuum can stand upright or turn into a handheld vacuum.

If your home has a lot of carpet, upholstery and fabrics, you will need an extractor. Despite having a very similar appearance to a vacuum cleaner, the product performs different functions. As the name implies, the vacuum cleaner absorbs the dust and the extractor extracts the products in a liquid state applied to the surfaces.

With the differences clarified, check out some models that are on sale on Prime Day 2022:

Ilife V5s Pro robot vacuum cleaner – Ilife

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 1,699.00 to BRL 1,016.00 (40% discount)

The robot vacuum with water tank and automatic sweep is ideal for hard floors such as wood and laminate. It is suitable for removing pet hair, dust and dirt. Its battery allows up to 140 minutes of use. It has remote control.

Silent Speed ​​handheld upright vacuum cleaner – Wap

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 249.90 to BRL 179.90 (28% discount)

It can be used as a vertical vacuum or as a handheld vacuum. It is ideal for cleaning floors and carpets. Its cable is 5 meters long, which helps in cleaning hard-to-reach places, such as under beds, closets or sofa corners.

Power Up handheld upright vacuum cleaner – Black+Decker

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 398.05 to BRL 313.69 (21% discount)

The vacuum cleaner has a long reach cord, wall bracket and three nozzles: floor brush, upholstery brush and nozzle for corners and crevices. The collector has a capacity of 600 ml and can be washed. The model is 110 volts and has 1,250 watts of power.

Robot vacuum cleaner – Midea

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 1,099.00 to BRL 890.25 (19% discount)

This robot vacuum cleaner weighs 2.8 kg, has an autonomy of up to 80 minutes and obstacle sensors. It is sold with two cleaning cloths and two floor and corner brushes. The bivolt product returns to the base when discharged and has a remote control.

GTW Bagless wet and dry vacuum cleaner – Wap

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 278.92 to BRL 223.90 (20% discount)

The product sucks up any type of dirt, whether dry, wet or liquid. It has a capacity of up to 6 liters. It has a nozzle that helps in cleaning hard-to-reach places and serves to fill inflatables, light barbecues or blow leaves. The model is 220 volts.

Wapore Up vertical extractor and vacuum cleaner – Wap

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 1,059.90 to BRL 820.00 (23% discount)

This steam extractor is ideal for cleaning floors, laminates and rugs. It has a capacity of 450 ml of clean water. It has a steam intensity control system, where you adjust to the type of surface you want. The model is 127 volts.

NT 585 Basic vacuum cleaner – Karcher

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 339.15 to BRL 270.84 (20% discount)

This vacuum cleaner has accessories that give more versatility for different types of cleaning, ideal for your daily routine. It weighs 5.5 kg, has a power of 1330 watts and has a reusable filter that can be washed. The model is 110 volts.

Offers are for a limited time and exclusive to Amazon subscribers. Those who do not subscribe to the service can register and test for 30 days free. During this period, you will have access to all discounts and subscriber benefits, such as free shipping throughout Brazil on various purchases and the Prime Video catalog of movies and series. After the trial period, an amount of R$ 14.90 per month is charged.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.