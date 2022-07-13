Amber Heard: Doja Cat is criticized for imitating Aquaman actress in testimony

Doja Cat is facing criticism for a deleted TikTok video she posted mimicking a viral line from Amber Heard’s testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp.

During his libel trial, Heard recalled a day when Depp registered cavities and had to take his dog to the vet after the animal stepped on a bee.

The moment went viral on TikTok at the time, many people scoffed at the actress’s remarkable shudder when she mentioned the incident with her pet.

On TikTok, Doja Cat explained that her puppy was stung by a bee: “Honestly it’s really sad because it’s a puppy my dog. And I’ve had it for a week and a half, maybe two weeks now. And she was running across the grass, and she stepped on a beja.

“So now you know what time it is. You know what time it is, you know what time it is!”

He then repeats the phrase, “My dog ​​stepped on a bee,” narrowing his eyes and shaking his head, mimicking Heard when testifying in May.

The “Kiss Me More” singer faced a barrage of criticism on Twitter for mocking the moment.

“Doja Cat making fun of Amber Heard is not funny and never was when everyone else did it months ago,” wrote one.

“The fact that she has one of the biggest platforms on TikTok and is being used to mock and humiliate Amber Heard even more. @DojaCat find out and delete,” wrote another.

Others pointed to the recent Doja Cat controversy surrounding the star of Weird stuff, Noah Schnapp. The 26-year-old singer called Schnapp, 17, “weasel” after he shared a private message exchange they had on TikTok. Cat Doja I texted him on Instagram asking him to tell co-star Joseph Quinn, 29, “hmu [hit me up, golpéame]”.

(Twitter)

“Doja Cat criticized a socially oblivious 17-year-old for sharing flippant DMs, but later she makes fun of Amber Heard’s sexual assault story. I can’t believe I defended her,” wrote another.

The Independent contacted the singer’s representatives for comment.

Heard lost the case and juries awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000. .

Meanwhile, Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Depp recently appeared to criticize Heard on a new album he recorded with his friend, musician Jeff Beck. In an album review written by the sunday timesthe album’s lyrics are revealed, in one of which Depp sings, “I think you said enough for a bloody night.”