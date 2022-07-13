Ana de Armas left Los Angeles due to relationship with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas revealed that her relationship with Ben Affleck, which attracted a lot of media attention, forced her to leave Los Angeles.

the star of knives was in a relationship with Affleck for almost a year, until they split in January 2021.

Intense media scrutiny throughout their relationship was one of the reasons de Armas decided to leave the Southern California town shortly after the breakup, he said.

Her romance with Affleck, 49, began after they met while filming the erotic thriller Deep waters in 2019.

The 34-year-old Cuban actress he said ELLE that the media hype surrounding their relationship was “horrible”.

However, he considered it a “good” thing because it became “one of the reasons I left Los Angeles”.

De Armas shared that going through the experience, in which paparazzi followed her wherever she went, “confirmed my thoughts about” living in the city.

“This is not the place for me,” he said. “It became too much. There is no escape. There is no escape.”

The actress described Los Angeles as a city “that makes you anxious” because it gave you “the feeling of something you don’t have, something you lack”.

De Armas currently lives in New York with her boyfriend, Tinder’s Vice President of Special Initiatives Paul Boukadakis.

The couple has been romantically linked since June 2021 and was photographed kissing during a shopping trip in Los Angeles in December 2021.

According to sheDe Armas and Boukadakis met through a mutual friend during the pandemic.

After splitting from Affleck, who later rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and is now engaged, De Armas has deactivated his Twitter.

People quoted a source as saying that De Armas initiated the breakup because “their relationship was complicated”.

“Ana doesn’t want to live in LA and Ben obviously does because his kids live in LA,” the source explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, de Armas spoke about how he felt displaced in the US and Spain, where he had lived for eight years since he was 18.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not part of the Cuban arts community, and then I’m in Spain and I feel like I’m not part of the community there…

“And then I’m here, and I feel like I still don’t belong. Do you know? Am I part of the community? I barely know some people.

Of weapons starred James Bond: No Time to Diewhich premiered in October 2021, and is slated to play Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biopic Blonde.