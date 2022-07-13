Ana de Armas moved from Los Angeles to avoid the spotlight after dating Ben Affleck – Who

+



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Ana de Armas is the cover of the new edition of the magazine she, and in an interview said that the fact that she was in the spotlight when she dated Ben Affleck made her move from Los Angeles. The actress explained that the attention on her was so horrible that she wanted to get out of there.

“That’s one of the reasons I left Los Angeles. This is not the place for me to be, this has become a little too much. There’s no way out,” she explained.

The actress, who lived in Los Angeles for seven years, also explained that the city kept her anxious all the time because “there’s always the feeling of something you don’t have, something missing.”

De Armas, 34, dated Affleck, 49, during the pandemic and the former couple were quarantined together. During this period, they were often photographed while walking their dogs or racing through the streets of Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were constantly seen together on the streets of Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

In January 2021, the two broke up after nearly a year together. A source close to the actors told the Page Six at the time: “There is still a lot of love between the two of them. Separation is as amicable as possible.”

Two months later, Affleck was clicked with Jennifer Lopez, to whom he is now engaged, on a trip to Montana. Meanwhile, de Armas has moved on with Tinder exec Paul Boukadakis.

Ana de Armas was clicked with Paul Boudakis (Photo: Grosby Group)

The couple, who have been dating for a year, also couldn’t avoid the paparazzi. In December 2021, they were photographed kissing while strolling in Los Angeles. While it’s unclear where de Armas has moved, international press points out that Boukadakis splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica, California.