Anatel extends consultation on concession value

Anatel extended for another 30 days the deadline for contributions to public consultation no. Exploitation of Telecommunications Services. The suggestion period would have ended on Monday night, 11.

With the decision, the Agency’s Board of Directors accepts the request of Conexis, Algar Telecom and Instituto Bem Estar Brasil, as it understands that the disclosure of the value of the concessions, released on July 5, as it understands that it is appropriate to allow society to be heard for longer, considering the approval of the methodology used and the calculated values. The proposal includes investment commitments for fixed broadband over optical fiber, expansion of backhaul capacity (including upgrades to existing networks) and mobile network infrastructure and roaming agreements between the telecoms.

Other claims were denied by the agency’s Board of Directors, in relation to the public consultation. Such as the one by Coalizão Direitos na Rede, which asked for the consultation to be suspended until the full availability of documents from the consultancy carried out by the consortium led by Axon Partners Group Consulting, and other opinions from Anatel’s technical area and control bodies, as well as the holding of a public hearing.

Likewise, it denied the request of Instituto Bem Estar Brasil, which requested full access to studies carried out by the consortium led by Axon Partners Group Consulting. According to the rapporteur of the matter, counselor Artur Coimbra, the agency must guarantee confidential treatment of technical, operational, economic-financial and accounting information of companies providing telecommunications services, as is the case.

