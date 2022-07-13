And now? Flamengo athlete suffers new knee injury and may undergo surgery

The Medical Department of Flamengo seems to be living in a negative moment. The carioca club has been constantly suffering from various physical problems of its athletes in the last two seasons. This fact generated pressure from the fans.

Among these athletes, one, in particular, is the one who has demanded a certain more special care. the defender Rodrigo Caiowho already has a history of injuries from the time he was a player Sao Paulohas been on a bad streak in recent months in the Flamengo.

After being stopped for five months recently, due to an arthroscopy in the right knee, which suffered a bacterial inflammation, which generated complications, Rodrigo Caio runs the risk of going through the same procedure.

O Flamengo released an official note on his social networks and informed that the defender suffered a sprain in his left knee in the match against Corinthianslast Sunday, the 10th. After imaging, a lesion in the medial meniscus was found.

Initially, the DM, together with Rodrigo Caio, decided to do only physical therapy and specific rehabilitation. However, if there is no effect, a new arthroscopy will be the path used to repair the region.