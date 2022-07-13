Aneel reduces electricity bills by up to 5.26% in eight states; see list – News

THE Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved this Tuesday (12) the reduction of up to 5.26% in electricity bills charged by some energy distributors in the country.

At tariff reviews are included in the law that provides for the full refund of PIS/Cofins tax credits unduly charged from consumers in recent years.

The legislation determined that the agency reassess readjustments that had already been approved earlier this year.

The reviews of the distributors Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul, Energisa Mato Grosso and Equatorial Alagoas, which were also scheduled for this Tuesday, were postponed.





The new tariffs come into effect from this Wednesday (13). The amounts to be returned were calculated and included as a financial component in the tariff processes of the distributors.

In the case of distributors whose tariff processes have not yet taken place in 2022, the Aneel collegiate informed that it will make the proper calculations of the impact of the return at the time of the readjustment/review of each company.

Another measure that will help to reduce the value of energy bills was promoted by the complementary law (LCP) No. 194, of 2022, which establishes a ceiling for ICMS rates on electricity bills. The application will take place in the states after regulation by the Treasury departments of the state governments.





See what was the average reduction of tariffs in each distributor

Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE): 4.07%

Coelba (BA): 0.5%

Cosern (RN): 1.54%

CPFL Paulista (SP): 2.44%

CPFL Santa Cruz (SP): 2.32%

Energisa Borborema (PB): 5.26%

Enel Ceará (CE): 3.01%

Sulgipe (SE): 4.88%

Energisa Sergipe (SE): 4.47%

Enel Distribuição Rio (RJ): 4.22%















