Angelica assumes betrayals before Luciano Huck; watch!

Angelica was the guest this Tuesday (12) of “Quem Pode, Pod”, a podcast presented by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank. The love life of the three was on the agenda and the conversation led to the subject of betrayal. Both the presenters and the visit commented on who has already “put the horn” and who has only received it.

Firstly, Fernanda Paes Leme remembered the wedding of Angelica with Luciano Huckin 2004. “I was dating at the time of your marriage“, he commented. “Wasn’t dating, you were too loose“, she replied.

“Uh, everyone here must have been a horn and already put some horns”, he pointed out. Fernanda.

Then, she and the guest reveal that they already cheated. But, on the other hand, Gio Ewbank account that she only experienced the part of being betrayed. “The worst thing is that I never put on a horn, can you believe it? I already took it, right“, said.

Then she explains: “I had two boyfriends in my life, before Bruno I had one. I married the Bruno at 22 and before I had another relationship from 18 to 20.”

Angelica reveals ‘vale night’ with Luciano Huck

Soon after, she also revealed some names she could release her husband from staying. “It’s someone I think is wonderful and I say, ‘Come on, it’s an anthropological experience. A business you have to live’“, said.

“He, for example, had one that he was passionate about.. that actress Scarlett Johansson. She can go, but then she comes and goes, it’s okay. I think she’s so wonderful that I have a crush on her too.”

In her case, it would be Brad Pitt. “aged very well“, he stated. Soon after, she even joked: “Luciano will hear this and will say: ‘You’re crazy, aren’t you? Got mad’“.

