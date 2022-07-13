AOKZOE A1 is a portable console with AMD 6800U; project launched on Kickstarter for $899

Product will be shipped to buyers from September this year

THE AOKZOE started the project in kickstarter for sale of your new portable device, the AOKZOE A1the product is announced by the company as the first portable console that will hit the market to use the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and it’s costing $899 in its most basic version in the website campaign.

The promise is that the devices acquired by Kickstarter will be sent from September this year to buyers, so, although there are already other models announced that will use the 6800U.

There are three other versions for sale in addition to the most basic version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — which is being offered by $899at an exclusive price for the project as it will cost $1,099 after the end of kickstarter — it’s the 16GB + 1TB storage, 16GB + 2TB storage, and 32GB + 2TB storage versions that are costing $999, $1150 and $1299 respectively and will cost $1199, $1350, and $1499 after the campaign.

On its YouTube channel, the company is releasing several videos to show the device, check out a presentation trailer below.

– Continues after advertising –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfFK_rekks

CLICK HERE TO VIEW AOKZOE A1 KICKSTARTER

See below for specifications AOKZOE A1.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

GPU: Radeon 680M

RAM memory: 16GB/32GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB

Display: 8-inch IPS with 1920×1200 pixel resolution (283 PPI)

Battery: 48wh (Pro Version: 62wh)

Dimensions: 285mm x 125mm x 21mm

Weight: 668 grams (Pro version 729 grams)

Stereo Sound Box

Vibration

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro SD card support

Below you can see two videos, which show Resident Evil Village and God of War running on the laptop.

– Continues after advertising –

Did you like the AOKZOE A1? Are you thinking about getting the new laptop? Share in the comments with your opinion!

AYN announces LOKI laptop: it will have versions with Intel and AMD CPUs starting at $299

There is still no release date for the new product.



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCF Tech, Kickstarter