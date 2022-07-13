“Apple Car” faces problems and almost ran over pedestrian, says website

It is nothing new that the “Project Titan”referring to the supposed autonomous car developed by apple, has gone through several ups and downs. It has been in development for a long time and does not seem to make substantial progress, despite a heavy investment by Apple.

All this is a reflection of a not very positive situation internally, and now the The Information brought some information that consolidates some things already known — and adds more.

At first, something very visible is reinforced: the development of the “Apple Car” has been affected by the high turnover of team members, including the leadership itself. As we’ve already shown here, Kevin Lynch took over the reins last year. In addition, the “Project Titan” would be generating distrust on the part of senior executives of the company, such as Craig Federighi (senior vice president of software engineering).

Another factor that makes it difficult to carry out the alleged car is the absence of none other than Tim Cook, CEO of the company, in the development stages. According to the report, he would not be closely following the evolution of the product in creation and would not have been in favor of increasing the production of the car. Such an attitude would have been unthinkable for Steve Jobs — who, on the other hand, had and required a high degree of employee involvement with new initiatives.

O The Information It also says that a demonstration video of the car under development was shown to Apple executives, with footage with drones and a neat production. While the result of the video was impressive, he also hid the flaws of the “Apple Car”, which would be hitting the curb in the streets and presenting other defects.

According to the report, the software would be succeeding in predetermined routes and without major obstacles. However, when facing “real” places, with more driving difficulties, the autonomous car system would not be doing the job, quickly needing the driver who is on hand in the tests in case there are problems.

Such are the difficulties that the “Apple Car” reached the point of almost running over a pedestrian. When en route, the car mistakenly identified a pedestrian as a “stationary object”, to then understand what it was actually about. The system made only a slight change of course, requiring the driver to brake quickly; if this had not happened, the pedestrian would have been hit.

Although this type of incident is not uncommon in the development of autonomous cars, in this case it adds to the other problems of “Project Titan”. The team itself ends up getting discouraged with everything that happens, so it seems to be, just like the car’s system appears, aimlessly.

In addition to the bad news, we also have some rumors about the car’s design, which is perhaps one of the biggest unknowns, as there is no reference – given that this would be a new frontier for Apple. According to The Informationthe current look of the “Apple Car” would be similar to that of the Volkswagen Beetle, with the domed top.

And here comes the most unusual thing: the car seats would be in an arrangement where passengers — remembering that we would no longer have a driver — would sit facing each other. Also discussed was the possibility of reclining the seats for people to lie on, as well as screens behind them that would retract when not used. The trunk would also go up and down for easier access to the contents.

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who now has his own company, is also consulting through LoveFrom to the Apple team. He would have advised the company to create a “futuristic look” with an emphasis on sensors.

This last aspect would really be taken seriously, as the company would be waiting for the approval of the National Traffic and Highway Safety Administration (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) from the United States to make the car without steering and accelerator or brake pedals, as already commented by Mark Gurman.

Anyway, the “Apple Car” still walks in the field of rumors and will continue to do so for a while. Something important to think about is: in the face of so many difficulties, what would be the differential of a car made by the Cupertino giant? We tried to answer this question, but it is something that not even the company itself seems to be able to unravel.