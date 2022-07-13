‘Arcane’ is nominated for an Emmy and fans of the series react

Admin 17 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Anyone who watched “Arcane” (2021) will agree that the series deserves to be highlighted. In addition to the sharp plot and graphic work that merges 3D with 2D textures and colors in an enviable way, the series has captured an audience beyond the players of the “League of Legends” – game on which the series is based.

So it’s not surprising that she was nominated for an Emmy in the categories of Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for Comedy and Animation this Tuesday (12). With its second season already confirmed, “Arcane” is a Netflix production and scripted by Nick Luddington.

On Twitter, fans of the series were full of praise:

About ‘Arcane’

In the story, we follow the saga of Vi and Jinx, two orphans who have their fates separated in a tragic and emotional way. The journey of both goes separately while involving political issues of the cities of Pitlover and Zaun. Other famous LOL characters that appear in the plot are: Caitlyn, Jayce, Viktor, Ekko and Heimerdinger.

+ Read: ‘Arcane’ is a dazzling series

Curiosity

Hailee Steinfeld is the voice behind the character Vi. The actress gained recent prominence for playing Kate Bishop in the series “Hawkeye Archer”. This production is part of the Marvel universe and is available on Disney+.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Netflix releases trailer for ‘Blonde’, Marilyn Monroe biopic

posted on 04/07/2022 18:11 (credit: Publicity material) Netflix has released the trailer for Blonde, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved