Armed men invade stadium and expel players from São Paulo club accommodation | Sport



Players had to stay on the street and filed a complaint at the city police station – Reproduction

Players had to stay on the street and filed a complaint at the city police stationreproduction

Published 07/12/2022 17:13

Armed men invaded Mogi Mirim’s Vail Chaves stadium in the early hours of Tuesday and expelled about 24 athletes who were sleeping there. According to the players, the men claimed to be security guards on the board formed by the company that manages the club’s football. The information was broadcast by the broadcaster ‘EPTV’.

The invasion would have been motivated by a political divergence between the current presidency of the team and the company, hired at the end of 2021, to manage the football department. The athletes went to the Mogi Mirim Police Station to file a police report. The players, who lived in the accommodation, claimed in an interview that they did not know where to go. According to the report, 15 athletes from the under-23 team and four North American athletes, who are on an exchange program at the club, slept in the place.