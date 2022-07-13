Athletico stamps vacancy with emotion and reaches the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil for the 12th time; analysis | athletico-pr

Athletico played poorly and suffered, but won Bahia by 2 to 1, at Arena da Baixada, and stamped the classification in the Copa do Brasil. This is the 12th time that Hurricane reaches the quarterfinals in 26 participations .

The red-black team played with the advantage after winning by the same score in Salvador. Just as it passed to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, last week, the Atletico team brought emotion to the confrontation.

Tricolor, which plays in Serie B, took the lead with a great goal from Davó at the beginning of the match and had three chances to expand in the first half. The partial result led to penalties. Athletico had another scare at the beginning of the second half, but found the goal with Erick and then closed the victory in stoppage time on the counterattack that Rômulo finished.

Thus, the current runner-up of the competition repeats this phase in the Copa do Brasil. In addition to 2022, Hurricane made it to Wednesdays in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2007, 2002, 1999, 1997, and 1992. Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will play for the 13th time in 15 attempts.

The opponent will be known by drawing lots. Dates are scheduled for July 26-28 (one way) and August 16-18 (return). It is worth mentioning that the red-black team reached the final in the three times it passed the quarters.

They heard some settings to change and we managed to score the goals we needed. We have to appreciate that we are among the eight in Libertadores, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. — Felipão, in a press conference

Under the command of Felipe, Hurricane is undefeated inside Baixada: seven wins and two draws in nine games. Despite the performance below, Athletico also achieved a new turn of the season. The team had already won in this way Youth and Bahia, in addition to seeking equality with Santos, Corinthians and Libertad.

In addition, the club already has R$ 8.8 million in prize money in the national knockout competition. Together with Libertadores (R$ 28.4 million), the amount is R$ 38.2 million.

1 of 1 Athletico x Bahia: players celebrate Rômulo’s goal in stoppage time — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Athletico vs Bahia: players celebrate Romulo’s goal in stoppage time — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

The first 45 minutes were all from Bahia. From the beginning, Tricolor felt comfortable on the field and opened the scoring at 4. After a corner, Davó took advantage of the deflection and sent a beautiful pull in the angle.

Gabriel Xavier still finished a clear chance in the small area over the crossbar, while Davó hit another on top of goalkeeper Bento. Athletico did not find themselves on the field and arrived twice with a set piece, with Terans: one straight to the defense of Danilo Fernandes and the second in the head of Pablo, who sent it out.

At halftime, Felipão promoted the entries of Matheus Felipe and Cuello in the vacancies of Pedro Henrique and Pedro Rocha. Bahia had a chance in the opening minute that Bento spread and then missed in the final decisions to create a deadly counterattack.

The Hurricane didn’t find spaces and provoked the fan’s irritation until “finding a goal”. At 32, Erick deflected a corner from Terans and left everything the same. Tricolor tried to run after the loss, but lacked leg – and creativity. To close the coffin, Cuello stole the ball in the middle and found Terans, who entered the area and played for Rômulo to swing the net in injury time.

See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook