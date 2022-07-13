Atletico have the best of Hulk in the Copa do Brasil

Atlético-MG faces Flamengo, tonight (13), at 21:30, at Maracanã, in search of a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. As they won the first game by 2 to 1, in Mineirão, the draw is enough for Galo to advance. Advantage that was built with another great performance by Hulk in tournament games. Current champion, Galo has the best version of shirt 7 in the knockout tournament.

In 15 months at the club, the striker has impressive numbers: 59 goals, 18 assists and five titles won out of six disputed. All this in just 99 matches played. But when it comes to the Copa do Brasil, Hulk’s statistics are even better: in 11 matches for the tournament, there are ten victories, 90.9% of use, with nine goals scored and two assists.

In the victorious 2021 campaign, Hulk scored against all the opponents that passed in front of Alvinegro from Minas Gerais: Remo, Bahia, Fluminense, Fortaleza and Athletico-PR. Of the eight goals he scored in the last edition, which earned him the top score of the competition, shirt 7 scored in all the last six games. It was a goal in each of the matches for the quarterfinals, semifinal and final. More decisive impossible.

Strength that Flamengo felt in the first game of the round of 16 of the current edition, when Hulk was the best field. Goal, assist and a great performance, which gave Atlético the advantage of playing for the draw. In case of defeat by a goal difference, the decision will be in the penalty shootout. In case of victory of Rubro-Negro by two or more goals difference, the Rooster will be eliminated.

Comparative

Hulk’s numbers are good in all competitions, but even better when it comes to the Copa do Brasil. With nine goals scored in 11 matches, the Atlético striker has an average of 0.8 goals per game. Performance superior to the Minas Gerais Championship, for example. In two seasons, there were 19 games for the State and 12 goals, which gives an average of 0.63 goals per game.

In the other two major competitions that are part of the Atletico calendar, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Libertadores, Hulk’s average goals are similar, with one goal every two matches, but with a slight advantage for the continental tournament. In the national competition, there are 26 goals in 48 matches played, in the 2021 and 2022 editions – an average of 0.52 goals per game. In the international competition, there were 11 goals in 20 appearances — 0.55 goals per match.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO vs ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: Copa do Brasil – Round of 16 return game

Date and time: July 13, 2022 (Wednesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Gabi and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio (Jair), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed