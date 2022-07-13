Atlético-MG files official letter against Anderson Daronco at CBF and asks for access to VAR audio | athletic-mg

A delegation formed by members of the board of Atlético-MG went to the CBF this Wednesday morning, in Rio de Janeiro, to file a letter against the performance of referee Anderson Daronco in the match between Atlético and São Paulo, for the Brasileirão, in the last Sunday. In addition, the Minas Gerais club requested access to the VAR audio.

– The agenda was arbitration. We made a video with Atlético’s bids comparing to similar bids where Atlético was harmed. We understand that there were important mistakes, maybe Atlético failed to add eight points – said the president of the club, Sérgio Coelho.

The meeting took place between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm this Wednesday at the entity’s headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca. Who received the delegation from Atlético was Julio Avelar, director of competitions at CBF. Wilson Seneme, chairman of the CBF Arbitration Commission, was not present. He is in a meeting with the chairman of state federation arbitration commissions and has no agenda until Thursday.

– We have already made four official letters and have not been answered, three previously and one now against São Paulo. We were not answered and that also bothers us – said the president.

According to Atlético’s president, this is the fourth letter against arbitration that the club has filed this season with the Arbitration Ombudsman. None of them had a response.

The last game for the Brasileirão, against São Paulo, was the trigger for Galo to go to CBF again. After departure, striker Hulk made strong statements regarding threats from Anderson Daronco To the club. Galo charges the non-marking of two penalties in the match.

In addition to Hulk, the club’s director of football, Rodrigo Cateano also made statements about refereeing in Galo games.

– We have to listen to the new head of the arbitration commission since he arrived until the present moment he has not commented. There is the rule and there is the instruction. We want to know what the instructions are for this type of bid – said Caetano.

This Wednesday, Galo faces Flamengo, at Maracanã, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The match was also the subject of the interview with President Sérgio Coelho after the meeting with the CBF. In the first leg, they won 2-1 for Atlético. Since then, the game has taken great proportions off the field. Gabigol mentioned that the return game would be “hell”, and Galo asked for action.

– I even thought that letter was fake, can you believe it? There’s not even Flamengo letterhead. As for refereeing, I don’t think they influenced him, I don’t think Seneme will be influenced, we believe in his work.

The atmosphere of tension that precedes the game had another chapter during the night. Flamengo fans made fireworks at Atlético’s delegation door. The president of Galo repudiated.

– I woke up a little scared by the fireworks, but let’s remember that we do it there. I’m against doing it there and doing it here. I don’t recommend this to anyone. The police intervened and ended the fireworks, but it won’t be an excuse for anything.