Atlético-MG is irritated by Flamengo’s request for a World Cup referee in decision

Fla directors sent a letter to CBF on the eve of the round of 16 game asking Wilton Pereira Sampaio as referee at Maracanã

Atlético-MG was annoyed with Flamengo’s articulation with the CBF on the eve of the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The Cariocas asked for a World Cup referee for the duel – there are two in the country today: Wilton Pereira Sampaio and Raphael Claus – and were answered by the entity.

THE GOAL found that the board of Galo was uncomfortable with the decision of the CBF to accept Flamengo’s request for the knockout duel. There is an annoyance behind the scenes with the way in which the articulation took place. The miners understand that the cariocas were responsible for choosing the owner of the whistle in the duel that will be played at Maracanã.

The discomfort will be reported to the entity this Wednesday (13), before the game against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil. The summit has not yet decided on how to notify the national entity, but is already preparing to talk about the case with President Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Flamengo sent a letter to the CBF, signed by President Rodolfo Landim, last Monday (11), in order to demand the presence of “a World Cup referee, who, due to his experience and technical quality, is not intimidated with the pressure made by players on the field and does not allow unsportsmanlike conduct during the game, complying with the rule in its strictness”.

Flamengo’s request is based on discussions involving striker Hulk and referee Anderson Daronco (RS/Fifa) last Sunday (10). On the occasion, the Cariocas claimed that the attacker “has been graced with the benevolence of the referee who does not shy away from his attitude of ostensibly complaining in every move of the game, without being duly warned by the referees, neither verbally nor with the use of cards”.

In this Wednesday’s duel, at Maracanã, the whistle will be under the responsibility of Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO), who will be assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR). On the first leg, Galo beat Fla by 2-1 at Mineirão.