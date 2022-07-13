Atlético-MG says that video confirms Hulk’s version of Daronco; Look

Atlético-MG published, this afternoon, a video that shows part of the conversation between Anderson Daronco and Hulk in the final minutes of the tie against São Paulo, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship and played last weekend (watch below) .

The controversy began when the referee did not give a penalty in a bid by the attacker with defender Miranda in the 2nd half of the match, which ended 0-0 at Mineirão.

On leaving the field, Hulk told reporters that Daronco would have said the following phrases to him while he was still on the pitch: “Be careful what you say afterwards [à imprensa]” and “It’s not the last game of yours that I’ll referee”.

In the publication, made on Twitter, Atlético said it had confirmed the player’s version and subtitled the possible speech of the referee, which would have been similar to that reported by the striker – the video is not from the CBF.

“Images from the game between Atlético and São Paulo, last Sunday, confirm Hulk’s statements after the match, referring to the conversation between the athlete and the referee Anderson Daronco. The word is with you, Daronco!”, wrote Atlético, ” asking” a manifestation of the judge.

Watch the video published by Atlético-MG: