Atltico publishes video to prove Hulk’s statements against Daronco; Look

photo: Reproduction/Globo/Premiere Forward Hulk, from Atltico, and referee Anderson Daronco discussed during a match for the Brazilian

Atltico published a video this Wednesday afternoon (13), with the aim of proving the strong statements made by striker Hulk against referee Anderson Daronco. During the match between Galo and So Paulo, last Sunday (10th), the black-and-white player reported having been warned by the referee to be careful with what the press would say after the comfort ended.

The video published by Atltico shows Hulk’s speech and, later, images of the conversation between Daronco and the striker, 50 minutes into the second half. According to the club’s lip-reading, the referee said: “Be careful what you say next. Ah, so good, not my last game.”

Images from the game between Atltico and So Paulo, last Sunday, confirm Hulk’s statements after the match, referring to the conversation between the athlete and referee Anderson Daronco. The word is with you, Daronco! pic.twitter.com/2KuUBCBS6o %u2014 Atletico (@Atletico) July 13, 2022

Hulk reported: “What surprised me the most at the end was when Daronco came to me and said: ‘Be careful what you say outside.’ That’s the most important thing in my life. He came to me and said: ‘Be careful what you say after the game’. I said: ‘Daronco, I’m a man, what am I going to say, I’m going to assume ‘. He said, ‘Alright, it’s not the last game I’m refereeing yours’.

Hulk’s claim was made in a match valid for the 16th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The player asked the owner of the whistle to go check VAR for a possible penalty for Atlético. For the alvinegro, the move involving defender Miranda was faulty.

The detail is that Daronco was not called to review the bid in the VAR booth, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. This leads us to believe that the video referee understood the bid as normal.

Hulk says he doesn’t know if he still has the mood for Daronco to continue refereeing at Atltico games. He says that if the referee wants to appear, let him do his job well to get recognition.

“I don’t know (if he has the climate to continue refereeing the Atltico game). Human beings keep making mistakes. Our margin of success is 5%, 10%. We make mistakes more than we get it right. or not, I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m being persecuted. There are situations where the referee can make one decision or another. We respect it, we know it’s not easy. We, who are players, rushed and made the wrong decision. He came to me and said: ‘I refereed two of your games and you were champions’. I said: ‘Our merit and God’s blessing that made us win”, said Hulk.