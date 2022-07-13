Behind the scenes: Alex Teixeira’s attitude surprises Vasco in a few hours | vasco

Vasco’s biggest signing in recent years had an original script. O agreement with Alex Teixeira it was fast, there was no soap opera and was conducted to some extent in an informal way. The player’s will had an enormous weight, facilitated and accelerated the negotiation, which had unusual procedures in the middle of football. Which, in a way, surprised even Vasco, who waved at the possibility of a more robust proposal, with the involvement of the marketing area.

It was not necessary. Accompanied only by his brother and without the presence of his staff, Alex Teixeira went to CT Moacyr Barbosa, last Tuesday morning, to hear what football manager Carlos Brazil had to offer. The meeting was not attended by his manager and his lawyers. Alex was determined to return to Vasco and accept the club’s proposal. Within hours the deal was sealed.

From the beginning this was the tone of the negotiation. When he terminated with Besiktas, still in Turkey, Alex expressed to friends and family his interest in returning to Vasco after 12 years. He made no secret of his desire, and the news reached the club.

Last week, Carlos Brazil got in direct contact with the player, who was on vacation in Turkey. The manager said that he would be in Rio de Janeiro until Thursday of this week, when he leaves with the delegation to São Luís, and Alex could go to the CT at any time. The player went on Tuesday with the certainty that he would leave the place with a deal.

There, he left the deal lined up until the end of Serie B, with the option of renewal for 2023. Then, without having anything scheduled, he asked to be evaluated by the club’s medical department. He will still undergo new exams before signing the contract.

– There was practically no negotiation – said a person from Vasco to the geabout the speed and ease with which the striker accepted the club’s proposal.

Settlement without 777 contribution or marketing project

It was a signing by Vasco, without a contribution from 777 Partners, who saw the hit with good eyes after the club showed him the identification of the fan with Alex Teixeira. The company gave approval, but did not participate. With no resources from the American group, Vasco presented a salary proposal within its budget, relieved with the departure of some players, such as Bruno Nazario, Isaque and Jhon Sanchez (at the end of their contract).

To convince Alex, it was considered offering a variable remuneration, according to the eventual growth of the partner-fan plan. The marketing department even drafted a project, but the athlete turned down the idea and accepted what the club had to offer. Alex made it clear that money would not be a determining factor in the negotiation. His desire was to return to Vasco to be one of the leaders in the club’s reconstruction and become an idol, something he didn’t have time in his first spell.

In addition to fulfilling the player’s personal and emotional side, it was also a family decision. Thais Cristina, the attacker’s wife, is pregnant with the couple’s third child. She is from Vasco, like all of Alex’s family, and met the athlete in São Januário, when he was still a boy.

As much as Vasco still treats the deal with caution, due to the signing of the contract, it was a victory for Carlos Brazil, one of the creators of the contract and responsible for conducting the negotiation. A few weeks away from the AGE, which will probably define the sale of 70% of Vasco’s football to 777 Partners, the manager gained internal prestige and points with the fan.

