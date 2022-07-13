Beyoncé Gave Lizzo ‘Hope’ When She Dropped Out of College Rolling Stone

Lizzo is a big fan of Beyonce and recently revealed that the singer helped her through one of the most difficult periods of her life: when she dropped out of college. In an interview with James Cordenduring the frame Carpool Karaoke, Lizzo opened up about the respect and admiration she has for Beyonce.

“When I dropped out of college, I was very depressed, I listened tob’day [disco de Beyoncé] in looping, I sang b’day the whole time and kept saying ‘I’m going to be a singer. I will be a singer,’” she recalled Lizzo. “The way she makes people feel is how I want to make people feel. She is my guiding star.”

+++ READ MORE: Lizzo suffers body shaming and responds with a master’s tirade; see what she said

This isn’t the first time Lizzo comments on the affection for Beyonce. In 2020, she received a birthday message from Beyoncé and couldn’t have been more excited. “I don’t know how to act,” she wrote on Instagram. “She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing Destiny’s Child performing in 5th grade.. I LOVE YOU BEY! Thanks!”

Lizzo celebrates the 6 nominations for the Emmy 2022: ‘In shock’

Lizzo celebrated the 6 nominations for the Emmy 2022 in a publication made on Instagram last Tuesday, 12. The pop star competes in six categories at the ceremony for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrlsreality show Amazon Prime Videoas Best Presenter in Reality or Competition Program.

+++ READ MORE: The Little Mermaid: Lizzo auditioned to play villain: ‘She would twerk’

On the social network after the announcement of the nominees for the biggest award on world television, Lizzo aired an 18-minute live video in which she reacted to the recognition. “I’m so excited to share with you that Watch Out For The Big Grrrls was indicated to Emmy!“, said the singer.

“And not just one nomination, b*** – six nominations! Emmy! Do you know what are the Emmys?! Nicole Kidman will be there, b***! Probably! Nicole Kidman could be there,” he continued. Lizzo also explained how she was “in shock” at the nominations and not “ready to process them,” because she is currently focused on specialfourth studio album scheduled for release next Friday, the 15th.”