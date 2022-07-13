Beyond the Emmy 2022: 6 Secrets You Need to Know About Zendaya – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Zendaya is one of the main figures in Hollywood today (Photo: Reproduction Instagram @mills.stills @zendaya)

Zendaya broke records with the announcement of the 2022 Emmy nominees on July 12. The 25-year-old star has achieved milestones that no one in the US television industry has ever achieved – such as being the youngest actress nominated twice for the award, as well as the youngest producer to receive the nomination.

+ Emmy 2022: award has an increase in the number of women nominated

With your work in euphoria, as a lead and producer, Zendaya has taken off as one of the leading figures in Hollywood — and in fashion. But despite being used to flashes and having her life in the spotlight, the actress is shy and even had to repeat a year of kindergarten to work better on her socialization with other children.

Read too

Below, you can check out this and other curiosities about the actress:

Height

Zendaya and Tom Holland: five centimeters apart (Photo: Getty Images)

What do people Google most about Zendaya? The height of the actress! and for those who are curious, here is the answer: it measures 1.78m. She is five centimeters taller than her boyfriend, the actor Tom Holland.

He, by the way, got fans excited after liking a post betting that short people are more sexually active. The message came after comments about the couple’s height difference, most evident on the red carpets.

broken records

Zendaya at the 2020 Oscars with a Valentino look (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys for her work in euphoria. This is the second time his name has appeared on the list. In the first, in 2020, she won the award and set the record for the youngest nominated actress. Now, she breaks her own record and is the youngest actress nominated twice. Another mark reached is in relation to her work as a series producer (euphoria): she is the youngest nominee in the history of the award.

euphoria: how makeup helps tell the story of the series

Harry Potter fan

Zendaya is an avowed fan of Harry Potter (Photo: Dan Jackson)

In a 2019 interview with the American magazine InStylethe actress revealed that meditating is a practice she struggles with, and instead of sitting and focusing on her breath, she prefers to watch Harry Potter. “People say I’m crazy, but I watch Harry Potter everyday. It brings me calm, it’s what I enjoy doing. Everyone tells me ‘My God, Harry Potter again?’ and I say ‘don’t come to my house if you don’t like it, because I’ll definitely be watching’.”

shyness

Glitter tears: iconic makeup of Zendaya’s character in Euphoria (Photo: Playback Instagram)

Despite being a global star, Zendaya is shy. In an interview with Vogue USA 2017, his mother, Claire Stoermerrevealed that she had to repeat a year of kindergarten to complete the socialization phase with other children.

first date

Tom Holland and Zendaya are also a couple in real life (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

In an interview with Good Morning America in 2017, the actress said that her first date was at a movie session in Spider man. On the show, she recalled that she was “immediately obsessed” with the hero because she “related to the way he’s a real person, not just a man with superpowers.”

+ “I’m not Marvel ‘material'”: Sandra Bullock Denies Spider-Man Role Rumors

Years after the meeting, Zendaya was chosen to play Mary Jane, the girlfriend of the protagonist Peter Parker, lived in the new versions of the classic by Tom Hollandher current boyfriend.

fashion icon

Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

The actress was elected by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) as the Fashion Icon of 2021. The award has already been given to personalities such as Beyonce, David Bowie, Rihanna and prince. Over the past year, the star has established herself as a fashion personality with her unconventional looks that show a penchant for experimentation, with good doses of comfort, when it comes to the red carpet.

+ “Love and laugh again”: What We Know About ‘Renaissance’, Beyoncé’s New Album