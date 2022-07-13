Biden finalizes ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership

Documentation has been sent to the US Senate and needs the approval of two-thirds of the House; motivated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both countries submitted their membership applications to the Organization on May 18, 2022

EFE/EPA/NICOLAS DATICHE

Joe Biden, President of the United States, stated that Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO will help advance US priorities within the group.



the president of United States, Joe Bidensent this Monday, 11th, for signature in the Senate, the adhesion protocols of the Finland and gives Sweden The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), thus taking a decisive step in the American ratification of the accession of both countries to the group. “They will be net contributors to the alliance, both in capabilities and resources, and they share critically important values ​​with the United States. Membership will help advance US priorities within NATO,” Biden said in his letter to the Senate.

NATO leaders agreed, during their Madrid summit in late June, to start the admissions process for Sweden and Finland. The two countries, which provisionally have observer status, will become full members when the 30-member alliance ratifies the access protocols. The ratification process varies from country to country: in the case of the United States, the approval of two-thirds of the Senate is required. “I ask the Senate to continue working with my government for a strong and free Europe, giving its consent and ratification of the protocols. Given the current global situation, we urge all allies to rapidly carry out their own ratification processes,” Biden said.

Inspired by the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland (the latter border neighbors of the Russians) submitted their applications for membership of the Organization on May 18, 2022 at the transatlantic organization’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, at a meeting of their respective ambassadors to NATO with the Allied Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Initially, Turkey vetoed its entry and demanded more cooperation in the fight against organizations described as terrorists by Ankara, although it eventually reached an agreement with Sweden and Finland, in which Stoltenberg was a mediator and which had the approval of the US.

*With information from EFE