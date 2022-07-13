Bitcoin Falls Below $19,000 After US Inflation Rises 9.1%

As bulls and bears battled over whether Bitcoin would trade above or below $20,000, new US inflation data for June, published Wednesday, repelled investors from all markets.

With annual inflation at 9.1%, up 1.3% from the previous month, many are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to try to rein in the dollar’s devaluation.

In response, Bitcoin immediately plummeted from $20,000 to $19,000, down 5.5% in less than 15 minutes. In traditional markets, the impact was similar, with the S&P 500 index opening lower this morning.

US inflation hits record, worries investors

According to official data, the most affected products were fuel, which rose 10.4% in June, totaling 60.6% per year. However, Americans also felt inflation in even more basic goods, such as food, which saw a monthly increase of 1% and 10.4% year-to-date.

On average, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), popularly known as inflation, reached 9.1% after rising 1.3% in June, raising concern among investors.

In addition to the rising cost of living, there is concern about what the US Federal Reserve will do to control the devaluation of its currency, the dollar.

While it has been raising interest rates for months, such increases have been small compared to rising prices, looking more like threats than responses. However, the strategy does not appear to be working and many expect the Fed to be more aggressive in the future.

Bitcoin falls, stock market follows

Although considered by many to be a hedge against inflation, Bitcoin plummeted 5.5% within minutes of the release of new US inflation data on Wednesday. The reason for this could be speculation about the Fed’s upcoming statement, as mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the US stock market opened the day lower, showing how traditional investors are also fearing the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming actions and fearing a recession.

As for other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Ripple and Cardano, these have seen similar losses as Bitcoin, operating in freefall this morning. Therefore, it is difficult to expect the sector to perform well in the second half of this year.