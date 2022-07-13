Bluetooth: new version coming soon with audio improvements

First announced in 2020, the Bluetooth LE it was finally “launched” by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The new version of this popular technology will bring advances in sound quality and better energy efficiency for the devices.

title of Bluetooth Low Energy – hence LE – the feature, as the name might suggest, is focused on rreduce your energy consumption. Since data transfer requires less energy from the devices performing the process, the end result results in less battery usage.

This is only possible thanks to the new LC3 codec, which promises to stream audio more efficiently. Basically, the function of this technology is to send better quality audios, but keeping the same bitrate.

“LE Audio’s lower power capabilities will also enable new types of audio peripherals – such as a wider range of Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids – and allow greater flexibility for better instrument formats. With LE Audio, hearing aids will emerge. smaller, less intrusive and more comfortable […].” reveals Dave Hollander, director of marketing at SIG.

shutterstock /play

Another innovation is the Auracast Broadcast Audio, a function that allows multiple users to connect to an audio source. For example, it will be possible to pair several headphones on a single smartphone so that several people can hear what is being played on the cell phone.

According to SIG, Bluetooth LE will arrive for some existing devices through updates, however, it is more likely that only new releases will already arrive with the technology built in. The second-generation AirPods Pro should be one of the first to debut the feature.