Botafogo makes Pedro Moreira, ex-CBF official, official as football manager | botafogo

Botafogo made official this Tuesday (12) the hiring of Pedro Moreira as football manager. The professional, who has a degree in Physical Education and has specializations in management and business, has also worked at Cruzeiro and Corinthians.

+ Two years, one goal: how was the passage of Luis Henrique, reinforcement of Botafogo, in France

The hiring is part of the SAF structuring process, as anticipated by ge last week. There is still a vacancy: that of coordinator for the performance area – which basically covers health professionals involved in the daily lives of athletes: physiologists, physiotherapists, doctors, nutritionists, etc.

1 of 3 Pedro Moreira, football manager of Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR Pedro Moreira, football manager of Botafogo — Photo: Vitor Silva/BFR

– Pedro comes to exercise a strategic management role in the Football Department. It will be an important bridge between the Board of Directors and the coordination and operational areas, optimizing processes and relationships. He is a very qualified professional, well-liked in the middle, experienced and who has all the attributes that SAF understands as necessary in the continuous search for excellence-said, in a statement on the club’s official website, the sporting director André Mazzuco.

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Pedro’s career began in 2007 at Cruzeiro, where he participated in the creation of the international business department and assumed the position of football supervisor and manager. He also worked at CBF, participating in the management of the youth and Olympic teams. The manager was at Corinthians as General Supervisor of the Base Categories.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Much of Pedro’s training took place outside Brazil. He holds a degree in Physical Education with an emphasis on business from Appalachian State University in North Carolina (USA). In Brazil, he completed three MBA courses: Foreign Trade and International Business, Business Management and Sports Management at Fundação Getúlio Vargas. He recently completed a Masters in Global Sport from New York University in New York and an Executive Football Certificate from the CBF Academy.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧