Boy saves choking colleague with technique he learned in TV series

A school lunch break nearly turned into a tragedy when a 7-year-old student saved the life of a choking classmate. The little one was consecrated as a hero and claimed that he knew how to carry out emergency measures, thanks to a famous TV series.

The incident happened at Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Binghamton, New York (USA), Fox News reported.

After noticing that a colleague was choking on a piece of food, student David Diaz Jr. sprang into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver, a first aid technique used in asphyxiation emergencies.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Thursday (7), Diaz Jr. explained that he learned the technique of saving lives by watching the ABC series “The Good Doctor” with his father, David Diaz Sr.

The show tells the story of a young surgeon on the autism spectrum who joins a surgical unit at a renowned hospital.

“I was surprised,” said David Diaz Jr. about the moment his classmate fell ill, describing the confusion of the moment. “I didn’t know what to do, so I just did it.”

During lunch, the teachers were monitoring the cafeteria, but Diaz Jr. was seated in front of the student. He explained that he was closer to the other student than any teacher and decided to try to help.

After performing the Heimlich manoeuvre, the choking student was examined by the school nurse and management contacted the victim’s parents.

Due to his initiative and quick thinking to save his colleague’s life, the boy won a prize. On June 13, City of Binghamton School District Superintendent Dr. Tonia Thompson, and New York State Senator Fred Akshar presented David Diaz Jr. with the New York State Senate Commendation Award for his heroic action.

“We have to save everyone,” said the child.

On the Fox show, the father, David Diaz Sr. said he is “very proud” of his son for his act of courage.

“I was just wondering how he knew how to do the Heimlich maneuver,” admitted the father.