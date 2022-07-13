Braga Market vendors will parade with sustainable fashion

Ten and a half of sellers and employees of the Municipal Market of Braga will exchange this Thursday the fruit, vegetable, fish or flower stalls to, right there, parade with sustainable clothes and accessories from a dozen brands from Portugal and from Brazil. The session takes place at 3:30 pm and is organized by the Passeio platform, from the Center for Communication and Society Studies at the University of Minho, in which the Department of Textile Engineering of UMinho and the Municipality of Braga are associated.

These days, the clothing, hair and make-up tests of the models are finalized, who are curious and motivated to make their debut on the catwalk. The footwear to be worn is created by UMinho Fashion Design and Marketing students. The design and general choreography is the responsibility of the stylist Madeleine Muller, who brings stories from her Brazil about the “haute couture of sustainability”, which is differentiating, comfortable, durable and with careful materials and finishes. The reuse of jeans, the application of vegetables and the innovative design are some of the secrets to discover at the show.

The initiative is called “Fashion (IN)sustainable” and also includes a conversation circle (10:00 a.m.), a tribute with testimonies and music to the late teacher Gabriela Gama (4:00 p.m.), a green of honor (4:45 p.m.) and an exhibition of sustainable clothing/props (all day). As in the initial edition in 2020, in Guimarães, the focus is on the place of excellence of communicational exchanges in the city, where products (smells, colors, textures) and people (gestures, auctions, sayings) parade daily.

The event aims to raise awareness of sustainable fashion, promote brands and practices in the area, deconstruct fashion narratives, encourage new lifestyles, renew market uses and affirm small local producers. The conversation circle will feature activist Cátia Santos (Let’s Swap), creators Alice Araújo (Obi Clothing), Luciana Blucão (Dona Rufina), José Lima (Ideal & Co) and Marita Moreno (Marita Moreno) and teachers Cristina Broega and Albertino Gonçalves (both from UMinho). The exhibition features outfits from the brands Ablesia, Kozii, Rico Bracco, Daterra Project, Elementum, Wetheknot and Rosa Chock, among others, as well as pieces by UMinho students.

The fashion industry is one of the biggest contributors to the current climate and ecological crisis, with the goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 at stake. At the same time, society has an insatiable appetite for novelties, generating excessive waste. Applying the recommendations of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action is another challenge. Slow life and slow food movements have asserted themselves, seeking to rescue values ​​and a common life balanced with nature, working conditions, consumption practices and different cultures.

