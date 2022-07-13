Brazilian driver’s license will be valid in Portugal

Drivers residing in Portugal will now be able to use a Brazilian CNH (Photo: Pixabay)

The National Driver’s License (CNH) issued in Brazil will become valid for Brazilian citizens who live and drive vehicles in Portugal. The decision was announced by the president of the European country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, last Wednesday (6).

The measure also includes drivers from the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and others from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) who have not yet enjoyed the benefit, according to Portuguese newspaper Expresso. See more!

Beneficiary countries besides Brazil

Among the countries benefiting from the facilitation are, in addition to Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste – all Portuguese-speaking – as well as drivers with licenses issued by Australia. , Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Costa Rica, United States, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Switzerland and Turkey.

Drivers can use the document issued in the country of origin until the end of its validity. After that, they will need to make the change to the wallet issued in Portugal.

Before the decision, only citizens of the European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein could live in Portugal and drive with a document issued in their country of origin.

New CNH was designed for use abroad

The recent changes made by the National Traffic Council (Contran) to the Brazilian driver’s license were designed to make counterfeiting more difficult, in addition to making the document more in line with international standards, facilitating its use by Brazilian drivers abroad.

The new CNH brings a table with vehicle images, which indicates the types of vehicle that the driver is able to drive. On the back, the document has inscriptions in Portuguese, English and Spanish, which facilitates the identification of the driver in other countries.

The international code similar to that used in passports is also part of the new model. Called the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) – or Machine Readable Zone – the option allows the driver to board at self-service terminals at Brazilian airports.

For drivers who have the definitive CNH, the document now shows the letter “D”. As for the licensees, the letter is the “P”. The driver’s birthplace and nationality, information that was not included in the previous model, is now present.

