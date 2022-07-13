Businessman Wagner Ribeiro has prison ordered by the court

Wagner Ribeiro worked with Neymar, Robinho and other athletes; agent has not paid child support for two years. Photo: (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Entrepreneur of football players, Wagner Ribeiro, who worked with important names on the national and world stage, such as the stars Neymar, Robinho, Kaká and Lucas Moura, had his arrest decreed by the 2nd Civil Court of São João da Boa Vista, in São Paulo. Paulo, on July 6th for not paying alimony to his two children in the last two years, generating a debt with values ​​that exceed half a million reais, totaling R$ 641 thousand.

The information, initially released by the Brazil Urgentgives bandthis Tuesday, was confirmed by the businessman himself, who, in contact with the UOL Esporte, said he was aware of the court decision, which determines his imprisonment for 30 days from the date of execution. If payment of the debt is made or an agreement between Wagner Ribeiro and his ex-partner is sealed, the arrest warrant will be cancelled.

Ivalda Aleixo, delegate of the Capture Division of the Civil Police of São Paulo, revealed that the searches are being carried out by the police in the city of São João da Boa Vista, located 440 kilometers from São Paulo, where, according to documents, the agent’s address. The official, however, confirmed that he no longer lives there: “We received his address as being in São João da Boa Vista. We know that he no longer lives there. We already have a team and we will try to locate him. at other addresses here in São Paulo. If he is located, a release permit must be issued [para ficar solto]. Until then, an arrest warrant has to be issued. As long as we don’t leave, we have to comply here”.

Wagner Ribeiro’s defense, through Marina Pacheco Cardoso Dinamarco, his lawyer, stated that the businessman will do everything according to the law, but did not reveal whether he will surrender or make the payment: “Wagner pays part of the alimony. decision and an arrest warrant, and if necessary, he will comply. I can’t say more because the case is under judicial secrecy, and we are going to find out who leaked this information so that they can be held accountable”.