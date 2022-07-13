C6 Bank: Pix “disappears” from the app and users complain this Wednesday (13)

Customers of the digital bank C6 Bank complained on social networks of problems with using Pix this Wednesday (13). Some users have reported that the option to use Pix “disappeared” from the appwhile others report that transfers have not been completed.

In response to users on Twitter, C6 Bank confirmed the problem and said it was already working to normalize the situation. “We are already working to have the PIX transfer normalized. Keep an eye on the app,” said the bank’s profile.

The complaints started this morning and, according to reports by Downdetector, intensified around 12:30 pm. Also according to the bank’s customers on the social network, the platform’s chat has informed that “the Pix option is under maintenance”.

Hello, @gbmo_es. We are already working to have the PIX transfer normalized. Keep an eye on the app. — C6 Bank (@C6Bank) July 13, 2022 @C6Bank what’s going on with your app? Being without Pix option. I need to pay bills. — Gislaine (@GiislaineDantas) July 13, 2022 A simple 20 reais pix is ​​made and DOES NOT ENTER THE ACCOUNT!!!! I just opened an account on @C6Bank and I’m going to close — Cris Guimaraes | Beautiful, vaccinated and fighting!!!! (@crisguimaraes01) July 13, 2022

In a note to TecMundo, the bank reported that the “C6 app is working normally” and that the “transactions involving Pix too”. On Downdetector, user complaints dropped around 3pm.

*This news was updated at 3:56 pm with an official note from C6 Bank.

