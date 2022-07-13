Camera films robbery of biker duo in Pinheiros

Images recorded by security cameras show a pair of bikers surrounding and robbing a couple on Rua Mateus Grou, in the Pinheiros neighborhood, west of São Paulo. The case took place on June 25. On the same road, two robberies were recorded on the same day, in April, in which motorcyclists chased the victims.

In recent months, there has been police reinforcements in the region, but residents and people who work in the area have reported to the UOL who still don’t feel safe.

In the robbery recorded at 9:41 pm on June 25, cameras recorded a couple walking to their parked car. As they approach the vehicle, the victims are approached by two thieves — who arrive with their motorcycles in the other lane, turn around and stop in the wrong direction. They carry backpacks similar to those used by food delivery people.

The woman gets into the car while the man is approached by one of the robbers. The other goes around, stops in front of the car and even points something like a gun at the victim. The couple delivers objects and the criminals leave. The entire action lasted less than a minute.

The report went to Rua Mateus Grou last week and heard from residents that policing in the region has increased in recent months, especially under an overpass where bikers used to be parked — and close to where the assaults recorded in April took place. On Thursday afternoon (7), there were military police patrolling the stretch.

“It is common to see police patrolling under the overpass. [de assaltos] happen…never happened to me, but policing has improved”, said Vinicius Carneiro pavarini35, resident of the neighborhood.

Julius Thomas, 23, who works on the street, said he had heard recent reports of robberies in the region. “Policing has improved, but we always hear about robberies in WhatsApp groups. I was robbed that way [por motoqueiros]but in São Bernardo do Campo.”

According to the State Department of Public Security, the theft of the couple is being investigated by the 14th Police District. The folder says the images have been forwarded for investigation. “Ostensive and preventive policing in the region is carried out by the Military Police and will be reinforced based on the analysis of criminal rates”, says a note sent to the report.

The secretariat states that there was a 21.28% reduction in thefts in the 14th DP area, between May 2022 and May 2019 (before the covid-19 pandemic). Also according to the text, this year – until the end of last week –, 269 criminals were caught red-handed in the region and 23 firearms were seized.

The police report can be registered at police stations or electronically at this link.

In April, bikers chased victims

The other two cases of robberies recorded on Rua Mateus Grou took place in April, during the long holiday in Tiradentes. In the first robbery, at 7:47 am, the biker, with an iFood delivery backpack on his back, approaches the victim and points an object – which looks like a gun – in her direction.

Further on, the biker kicks him in the legs. Soon after, the victim manages to escape, crossing the street and dragging the dog by the leash.

From there, a chase begins. The boy runs to one side, the biker starts the motorcycle and goes to meet him, climbing on the sidewalk. The victim changes direction and the criminal follows suit. The whole scene takes place in front of a worker who appears organizing garbage cans on the sidewalk.

iFood stated, at the time, that there is a “parallel market” for the company’s backpacks and that “it maintains a team dedicated to the investigation and prevention of fraud”, in addition to forwarding complaints and collaborating with the competent authorities.

The second occurrence was at 9:37 pm on the same day, when a motorcycle robber took an object from his waist to approach a couple. After taking objects from one of the boys, the couple runs and the criminal also chases them.

At the time, the SSP stated that it had not found any records of occurrences in the region and said that it had “expanded and reinforced policing programs, as well as actions to curb robberies and thefts throughout the capital”.

In May, the government of São Paulo announced Operation Sufoco, to reinforce policing in the capital, with the aim of curbing this type of crime. Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) said, on that occasion, that the criminal who raised his weapon to the police would “take a bullet”.

The charge for actions by the authorities increased after a robbery committed by a motorcycle rider in the south of the capital.

When he assumed the general command of the Military Police, also in May, Colonel Ronaldo Miguel Vieira promised to approach all motorcyclists.