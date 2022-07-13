Cameras catch another theft of the ‘light’ elderly woman on the coast of SP; VIDEO | Santos and Region

An elderly woman, still unidentified, was caught once again by surveillance cameras committing a theft in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. This time, the woman took a cell phone from a restaurant. She had already been caught, in another trade, stealing a pressure cooker. In the new images obtained by the g1 this Wednesday (13), it is possible to see the moment when she takes her cell phone from the counter and puts it inside a bag, without arousing suspicion.

The owner of the establishment, Dayana Ferreira, says that the theft took place on July 2, around 6:30 pm. But seeing, this Tuesday (11), the report of the g1 about the elderly woman who stole a pressure cooker, also in the city center, she noticed that it was the same person who carried out the crime in her restaurant.

According to Dayana, the elderly woman arrived at the establishment and asked for some information, but did not buy anything. However, she managed to steal her cell phone, which was used by the restaurant to receive orders from customers and post about the products on social media.

“The employee had just answered a customer [no celular] and left it on the counter. She started serving a customer [na loja] and when she bent down to pick up a product in the window, this lady stole her cell phone”, she says.

After noticing the disappearance of the electronic device, the owner went to look at the images of the surveillance cameras and discovered what had happened. An employee tried to go after the elderly woman, but could not find her.

The owner claims that she did not file the incident report and has already bought another cell phone. “It wasn’t the first time that the company was stolen. We made a police report the other time, but we didn’t get a response. So, we decided to let it go and just buy a new cell phone”, she concludes.

