Captain America’s shield would gain UPGRADE in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’; Check out the images!

At the end of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took on the mantle of Captain America, wearing a costume inspired by the colors of the US flag and wielding the shield that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave him.

Just as the suit was made in vibranium by the Dora Milaje of Wakanda, the hero’s shield would also get an upgrade.

Via Twitter, a fan page shared some concept art revealing that the accessory would be updated with an energy barrier similar to technology used by a tribe in the fictional country.

In the end, the idea was discarded because it would de-characterize the Captain’s most striking symbol.

In addition, Sam Wilson already makes use of several technological devices and it would probably be overkill to add one more.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

“New Conceptual Arts of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘ revealed that tech add-ons to the Wakanda shield were considered for Captain America’s Sam Wilson shield! The shield would have incorporated the various energy barrier technologies used by the Border Tribe.”

New Falcon and Winter Soldier concept art has revealed that Wakandan shield tech add-ons were considered for Sam Wilson’s Captain America shield! The shield would’ve incorporated the various shield tech used by the Border Tribe. pic.twitter.com/2BQ1zG65pp — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) July 4, 2022

It is worth remembering that all episodes of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ are already available on Disney+.

following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier team up on a global adventure that tests their skills – and their patience – in ‘Hawk and Soldier winter’.

The cast also has Daniel Bruh, Emily VanCamp and Noah Mills.

Don’t forget to watch: