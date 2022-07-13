Ceará vs Fortaleza for the Copa do Brasil live: follow in real time – Play

A game that can determine much more than a rating. so is the King’s Classic this Wednesday (13). When the ball rolls, at 8 pm, at Arena Castelão, Ceará and Strength will face each other in a match that is crucial for both coaches and, also, can be decisive for the rest of the season.

That’s because, in the Brazilian Championship, both teams are in the relegation zone – with Fortaleza being the lantern. The timing is not good and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil eliminating the biggest is, in addition to a great sporting result, a guarantee of important financial rewards and injection of spirit for the main objective of the season.

For having won the first game by 2 to 0, Fortaleza can even lose by a goal difference that will be classified. Ceará need to win by a three-goal advantage to advance in normal time, or by a two-goal difference to take the decision to penalties.

How Ceará arrives for the Clássico-Rei

Midfielder Richardson returns to Ceará’s starting lineup in the Copa do Brasil after serving a suspension in Serie A Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Alvinegro will have practically maximum strength for the match. The only right embezzlement is the attacker Erick, who is still recovering from surgery. the steering wheel Richardsonwho was out against Fluminense, is back in the team.

With the need to win the game, the coach Marquinhos Santos should send a more offensive team to the field, in 4-2-3-1, with Zé Roberto in charge of the attack.

Grandpa will have the majority of the crowd in the stands for the first time since the public returned. And to pack the players even more, the board opened yesterday’s training so that fans could encourage the team.

One of the team’s main references, attacking midfielder Vina highlighted that the team remains focused on reversing the rival’s advantage.

How Fortaleza arrives for the King’s Classic

Juninho Capixaba will start at Fortaleza Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha/SVM

In a game that should mark Yago Pikachu’s farewell, Fortaleza enters the field with the advantage built up in the first game. Even so, striker Silvio Romero assured that the team does not think about playing by regulation.

The coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has the returns of three important players who were left out in the match against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. But mislead about the lineup.

What is certain is that Tricolor should bet on a proposal of greater marking, with defensive solidity and speed to counterattack. Therefore, the tendency is to use three defensive midfielders and two speed attackers.

Tricolor tries to recover from difficult weeks, with elimination in the Copa Libertadores and three games without wins in Serie A.

What time does the match start

The game will start at 20:00 (Brasília time)

where to watch

The match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime streaming. Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará vs Fortaleza

Copa do Brasil – Round of 16

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 13, 2022, at 8 pm

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Richard and Richardson; Vina, Lima and Mendoza; Ze Roberto (Cleber). Coach: Marquinhos Santos

Strength: Fernando Miguel; Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Zé Welison, Hercules, Ronald and Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romarinho. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

