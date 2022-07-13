Chelsea announce the signing of Sterling, ex-City, in a deal that could reach R$ 320 million

Chelsea have announced the signing of striker Raheem Sterling

In pre-season in the United States, the Chelsea gave good news to his fans this Wednesday (13). You Blues announced the hiring of Raheem Sterling.

According to the calculation of ESPNO Manchester City expect to receive until 50 million pounds, around R$320 millionby the transfer.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

On social media, the striker was just thanks. Sterling joined City at the age of 20 and spent seven seasons at the club.

“Seven seasons, 11 major trophies, a lifetime of memories. To the coaching staff who have played a huge role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just the ones I share a field with. , a rare backstage team, to the office staff, to the fans who supported the team and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you could not be greater.”

“I’m grateful for the ups and downs, as it’s the downs that have sometimes tested my strength and determination and allowed me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.”

“I arrived in Manchester at the age of 20. Today I leave as a man. Thank you for the endless support. It was an honor to wear the Manchester City shirt”, he concluded.