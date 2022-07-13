China wants to launch its own mission to ‘repel’ asteroid

China is developing a mission towards 2020 PN1, a near-Earth asteroid, with the aim of observing, and deflecting the trajectory, of the space rock. The mission is expected to launch in 2026 aboard a Long March 3B rocket, and its details were released by Long Lehao, lead designer of the Long March rocket series.

2020 PN1 was discovered in 2020, and appears to be approximately 40 m in diameter. In a presentation, Long suggested that the mission will include a craft designed specifically to crash into the asteroid, while another will observe the space rock.

The mission will be sent towards the asteroid 2020 PN1 (Image: Reproduction/urikyo33/Pixabay)

If the mission description sounds familiar, it’s because it seems to combine the core elements of NASA and the European Space Agency’s DART and HERA missions, respectively. DART will crash into Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting the asteroid Didymos, in order to change its orbit. HERA will observe space rocks at the end of the decade, with the aim of analyzing the effects of the collision.

Sending a spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its trajectory is one of the proposed strategies to prevent a collision with our planet. The idea is that as long as the rock is detected early enough, a small “push” can be enough to have a significant effect on its orbit in the long run and neutralize the threat.

It’s worth remembering that both Didymos/Dimorphos and 2020 PN1 are completely harmless to us. Therefore, they are ideal candidates for a test.

In his speech, Long also recalled future missions to explore China, such as Tianwen-2 and Tianwen-3; the first plans to collect and bring back samples from a near-Earth asteroid, and the second will be used to collect samples on Mars and send spacecraft bound for the Jupiter system.

Finally, Long reinforced the plans that China has for the not-so-distant future: by 2030, the country plans to take a pair of taikonauts (the name given to Chinese astronauts) to the moon, and is working on launch rockets powered by liquid methane. and oxygen, which will be reusable.

Source: Via: SpaceNews