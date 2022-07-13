Chris Hemsworth avoided meat before kissing vegan Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth avoided eating meat on the day of the kiss scene with Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. The 41-year-old actress herself revealed the act during an interview with Capital FM, an English radio station. Read the opinion of Metrópoles here.

“He is very nice. The day we had a kissing scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan.” “Like, that was very thoughtful. This isn’t something I’m angry or worried about, but he was just being considerate. He’s just a really nice person,” added Portman.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Mighty Thor and Thor are protagonists of the fourth film about the heroReproduction / Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman plays the Mighty ThorReproduction / Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor collaborates with the Guardians of the Galaxy during the filmReproduction / Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, is played by Christian BaleReproduction / Marvel

Actress Natalie Portman and actor Chris Hemsworth opposite each other, face to face and dressed in superhero clothes, in a movie scene frame-natalie-portman-and-chris-hemsworth-film-thor-love-and-thunder-2022

Thor: Love and ThunderReproduction / Marvel

thor love and thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder movie posterDisclosure / Marvel

The Oscar winner even joked that this must not have been an easy task for the Australian. That’s because, to live Thor, the actor strengthens himself by eating “meat every half hour”, combined with exhausting exercises.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the sequel, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth live two versions of the God of Thunder.

