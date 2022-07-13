Chris Hemsworth avoided meat before kissing vegan Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth avoided eating meat on the day of the kiss scene with Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. The 41-year-old actress herself revealed the act during an interview with Capital FM, an English radio station. Read the opinion of Metrópoles here.
“He is very nice. The day we had a kissing scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan.” “Like, that was very thoughtful. This isn’t something I’m angry or worried about, but he was just being considerate. He’s just a really nice person,” added Portman.
0
The Oscar winner even joked that this must not have been an easy task for the Australian. That’s because, to live Thor, the actor strengthens himself by eating “meat every half hour”, combined with exhausting exercises.
In Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the sequel, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth live two versions of the God of Thunder.
Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos