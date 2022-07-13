Chris Hemsworth didn’t eat meat before kissing scene with Natalie Portman to respect colleague’s vegan diet – Monet

+



Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: publicity)

When one Thor doesn’t want to, two don’t fight. Chris Hemsworth respected Natalie Portman’s vegan diet and decided not to eat meat on the day the two were filming a kissing scene in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The information was published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday (13), which reflected an interview with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson on British radio Capital FM.

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

The 41-year-old actress made the revelation while praising her co-star. “He is very nice. The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” she said.

The Oscar-winner joked that it was no easy feat for the 38-year-old bombshell star, as he steels himself for superhero movies by eating “meat every half hour” amid grueling workouts. Both play versions of Thor in the fourth film in the hero’s franchise.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Natalie said she admired his attitude, especially for not having even asked for something like that during the recordings. “Like, that was very thoughtful. This (him eating meat before the scene) is not something I would be angry or worried about, but he was just being considerate. He’s just a really nice person,” she summarized.

Present in the interview, Tessa Thompson, who is also in the feature, made a joke and said that “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat”.

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: reproduction)

Still in 2011, Natalie Portman went from vegetarian to vegan, that is, she removed any food of animal origin from her daily life. She hasn’t eaten meat in a long time.

To live the female version of the God of Thunder, the actress needed to gain muscle and has already talked about the process in a recent interview. “For ‘Black Swan’ I was asked to be as thin as possible. Now I’ve been asked to get as strong as possible. It’s an extraordinary challenge – and it’s also part of my state of mind as a woman,” she confessed, who won the Oscar for best actress for ‘Black Swan’ (2010).

Natalie Portman (Photo: Getty)

“I’ve definitely gotten stronger than I’ve ever been. You think, ‘this must be so different, walking around the world like that’. As a 1.60m woman, I don’t know if I’ll ever be called back for a 1.80m role. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big.”

Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: publicity)

Watch the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which also features Christian Bale, Cris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan in its cast: