Civil Police Seize Guns, Ammunition and Gun at the Home of a Man Who Killed His Own Dog

The Civil Police seized weapons, ammunition and a reel in a property in the Margarida neighborhood, in Santa Cruz do Sul, on the morning of this Tuesday, 12. The search and seizure warrant was carried out by agents of the 1st Police Station (1st DP ) and refers to a case of animal abuse registered in Santa Cruz do Sul on Thursday afternoon of last week, 7. The incident took place in a residence on Rua Adalberto F. Holst, in the same neighborhood as the stagecoach.

On the date, around 1:30 pm, a garrison of the Military Brigade (BM) was informed by residents of the neighborhood that a man had just left the residence and that a white pitbull dog had been killed by him with a firearm shooting. The weapon used would be a pistol. The garrison of the 23rd Military Police Battalion (23rd BPM) went to the scene and located the dead dog, tied by a rope to a wooden trunk.

A neighbor told the police that the man’s mistreatment of animals is recurrent and that the shooting at the dog that afternoon would have happened because the animal had killed and eaten one of his chickens. The suspect’s identity and age have not been released.

The case was registered by the BM at the Emergency Police Station (DPPA). Since then, it has been investigated by the 1st DP and by the registry specializing in the investigation of crimes of mistreatment and cruelty against animals.

At the individual’s residence, this Tuesday, police officers seized a 9 mm pistol, Taurus brand, and a shotgun, in addition to ammunition and a pistol. “This man is being investigated for the crime of cruelty to animals. We are awaiting the veterinary report made on the dog and other expertise”, commented delegate Ana Luisa Aita Pippi.

