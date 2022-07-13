Corinthians ‘dribbles’ European teams and buys Giovane for three million reais

Corinthians finalized the negotiation made with Capivariano, a club in the interior of São Paulo, and acquired 65% of the rights of 18-year-old striker Giovane, for three million reais. The transfer pre-contract, signed this Tuesday (12), will last until July 2025.

The player would have a loan bond with Alvinegro until this Wednesday (13). But with the objective of continuing the negotiation and the team’s next games, the relationship was extended until the 27th. In this way, Giovane remains available for Vítor Pereira and does not lose matches while the transfer window does not open.

The new agreement between the parties should be registered at the end of July, while the extension has already been published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

Before the agreement with Corinthians, the striker received surveys and proposals from teams in Europe and Brazil. Feyenoord Rotterdam, from the Netherlands, Norwich City, from England, and a French team known for revealing players, whose name was not revealed to the report of TNT Sportsproposed values ​​higher than those offered by Timão.

Due to the friendly relationship of Rafael Brandino, the striker’s manager, with the São Paulo club, the priority was Corinthians. According to a statement given to the TNT Sportsthe choice for another team would only be made if the Parque São Jorge team did not exercise the purchase option for Giovane.

“There was also a proposal in Brazil, but we never considered another club other than Corinthians. If it weren’t for staying at Corinthians, we would have gone out of Brazil”, pointed out the businessman.

Giovane will be a Corinthians player for three more seasons



The ‘kid’, highlight of Corinthians’ under-20 in 2021 and owner of three goals in Copinha, debuted for Corinthians in the first round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship, when Timão beat Botafogo 3-1.

In seven games for the professional, the boy still hasn’t scored. But, according to the findings, he made himself available to Gil to try to convert the penalty against Boca Juniors, in the match that qualified the team for the quarterfinals of the 2022 Libertadores.

Defined as “cold” and “brave”, Giovane has a very positive relationship with the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira and is seen as one of the base athletes that he likes, having the potential to grow with the Corinthians shirt.