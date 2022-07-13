Created dynamic method to measure the force of gravity

space

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 07/13/2022

This is the configuration of the new technique for measuring the gravitational constant G.

[Imagem: Jrg Dual/IMES/ETH Zurich]

gravity mean

The gravitational constant G determines the force of gravity – the force that causes apples to fall to the ground or pulls the Earth into its orbit around the Sun.

Part of Isaac Newton’s law of universal gravitation, formulated over 300 years ago, the constant G cannot be derived mathematically; it has to be determined through experiments.

Over the centuries, scientists have performed various experiments to determine the value of G, but the scientific community is not satisfied with the current number, which is less accurate than the values ​​of all other fundamental natural constants, such as the speed of light in the universe. vacuum, for example.

Today, G = 6.67408 1011 cubic meters per kilogram per second squared (m3 kg-1 s-two) – physicists call the unit “big G”, to avoid confusion with the “small g”, which is the symbol associated with the intensity of the acceleration of gravity along the surface of the planet.

a very weak one

One reason gravity is extremely difficult to quantify is that it is a very weak force and cannot be isolated: When you measure gravity between two bodies, you also measure the effect of all other bodies in the world on those specimens.

“The only option to solve this situation is to measure the gravitational constant with as many different methods as possible,” explains researcher Jrg Dual, from the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland.

Now, Dual and his colleagues have conducted a new experiment to redetermine the gravitational constant. Although new experiments do not achieve the necessary accuracy in the first attempts, they are important to validate other methods and bring us closer to a more reliable G.

When the orange rod is set to vibrate, it causes the blue rod to move due to gravitational forces. The minute movements of the two are detected with high precision by four laser meters.

[Imagem: Jrg Dual/IMES/ETH Zurich]

New value for the Big G

To rule out interference sources, gravitational and otherwise, as much as possible, the team installed their measuring equipment in what used to be the fortress of Furggels in Switzerland, a set of underground shelters built during WWII and kept secret until 2001.

The experimental setup consists of two beams suspended in vacuum chambers.

When one of them is set to vibrate, the gravitational coupling causes the second beam to also present a minimum movement, in the range of the picmeters, that is, 10-12 subway. Using laser measuring devices, the team measured the movement of the two beams, and the measurement of this dynamic effect allowed them to infer the magnitude of the gravitational constant.

The value researchers arrived at using this method is 2.2% higher than the official value currently accepted by the Data Committee for Science and Technology: 6.82 x 1011 m3 kg-1 s-two.

But the estimate has an uncertainty of about 1.6%, which is large compared to other measurements. Therefore, the number is still not accurate enough to influence the debate over the value of the Big G.

dynamic gravity measurement

Obtaining initial results with high uncertainty is normal the first few times a new method is being used.

“To get a reliable value, we still need to reduce this uncertainty considerably. We are already making measurements with a slightly modified experimental setup, so that we can determine the constant G with even greater precision,” said Dual.

In fact, the researcher adds that he already has initial results in this new configuration, but that they are still under review to be published – he only adds that “we are on the right track”.

The advantage of the new method is that it dynamically measures gravity through the two movable rods. “In dynamic measurements, as opposed to static ones, it doesn’t matter that it is impossible to isolate the gravitational effect of other bodies,” he explains.

That’s why he hopes he and his team can use the experiment to help solve the gravity puzzle. After all, science has not yet fully understood this natural force or the experiments related to it.

Bibliography: Article: Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

Authors: Tobias Brack, Bernhard Zybach, Fadoua Balabdaoui, Stephan Kaufmann, Francesco Palmegiano, Jean-Claude Tomasina, Stefan Blunier, Donat Scheiwiller, Jonas Fankhauser, Jrg Dual

Magazine: Nature Physics

DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01642-8

Other news about:

more topics