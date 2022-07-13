Crimes of the Future: ‘Crimes of the Future’: body horror criticizes beauty standards

The director’s new film is being shown in Brazilian cinemas, with preview sessions. David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future. The feature officially hits the cinema circuit on Thursday, the 14th. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewartthe production is a mixture of science-fiction and horror, with good criticism of the future in humanity in relation to excessive plastics, how far we go for beauty and what we ingest.

The most discerning can say that Crimes of the Future it is a recycling of the Canadian filmmaker, as he presents a conglomeration of ideas from his other works. The script was written about 20 years ago while he was producing Crash: Strange Pleasureswhich has a similarity with production as it deals with the relationship between pleasure, beauty and machines.

However, this is not a demerit, since Cronenberg manages to bring current reflections. The film, set in the future, talks about a humanity where it is possible to create biological evolutions in the body (naturally and artificially), and eating plastic derivatives. Body mutilations are the new way to get intimate with someone sexually.

In the plot, Saul (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Léa Seydoux) are performance artists who perform surgery on the public to remove tumors. — generated by the evolved body of one of them. The government does not look favorably on this production of new organs and the two become targets of public servants, played by Kristen Stewart and Don McKellar.

In this context, people are inherent to pain and illness, which has become a pleasurable and aesthetic item. Bringing this to our reality, we are faced with increasingly unattainable standards of beauty that, in fact, are in the film. Facial lacerations are seen as an art and a fashion trendor, another example, having multiple ears.

Continues after advertising

As the synthetic becomes a new trend, the relationship between art, technology and even desire comes into vogue. Will we, at some point, become so obsessed with our own bodies that intimacy and touch with another human being will become out of the ordinary? This is one of the discussions in Cronenberg’s film, where the machine is the closest thing to humanity.

An inner beauty contest – where people capable of generating organs compete to see who is the most beautiful, literally, internally. – also appears in the plot. This satire is the crudest form of debating what is the limit of bodily interventions and if it is necessary to go so far in favor of art — which proves to be the great motto of biological changes.

In fact, we have not reached that level, but the criticism is presented to us in its most exaggerated and grotesque form. Today, you can do just about anything with plastic surgery – from modifying your nose or enhancing your breasts, to creating a ripped abdomen. And, in a way, these procedures show a kind of human “evolution”because those who submit are looking for an improvement in appearance imposed by society’s beauty standards.

David Cronenberg, who hadn’t directed a film since Maps to the Stars, from 2014, may not have made its most impactful return to theaters, but it manages to make you think about our own evolution. With a language that may not please many people, the filmmaker brings an aesthetically well-made film that shocks the viewer.

Even if only superficially, Crimes of the Future it opens our minds to debates about artistic freedom, the harm caused by the excess of processed foods we eat, inner beauty and the need to change our appearance due to social pressure. The production is already showing in some selected cinemas, with preview sessions, as mentioned above, and officially arrives in theaters from Thursday, the 14th. If you want to see it at home, the feature will also be available on MUBI streaming on July 29th.