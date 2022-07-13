Cruzeiro fans revere idol Fbio, now from Flu, in Mineiro

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Fbio, now in Fluminense, thanked the affection of the Cruzeiro fans in Mineiro

Cruzeiro fans revered idol Fbio, now a Fluminense player, before the decisive match this Tuesday (12) between the clubs for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. As he warmed up on the lawn in Mineiro, the 41-year-old goalkeeper had his name shouted and heard the traditional chant: “the best goalkeeper in Brazil”.

Fbio responded to the greetings of the celestial crowd and thanked them for the tribute.

This will be the second recent duel between the Minas Gerais club and the experienced goalkeeper. The first meeting took place on June 23, when Fluminense beat Cruzeiro 2-1 at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro, in the first leg of the knockout round of the knockout rounds.

exit from fbio

Fbio left Cruzeiro after 17 uninterrupted years, 976 matches and 12 titles: two Brazilians (2013 and 2014), three Brazilian Cups (2000, 2017 and 2018) and seven Campeonato Mineiros (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019). Even during this long period, the goalkeeper was unable to fulfill his biggest dream.

At the end of last season, the archer had shown interest in staying at Toca da Raposa II for another year, to finally complete 1,000 matches for Cruzeiro. However, he had his plans frustrated by the gesture of Ronaldo Fenmeno, who did not reach an agreement to renew with the goalkeeper.

So far, Fbio has defended the colors of Tricolor das Laranjeiras in 34 opportunities – there were 28 goals conceded. The goalkeeper was out of just eight games this season – all for the Campeonato Carioca (six in the first phase and another two in the semifinals, against Botafogo).

The experienced player has been a key player in Fluminense’s good campaign in the Brazilian Championship so far. The carioca team amended four consecutive victories and reached 27 points. Distance to leader Palmeiras is three points.